Watch Live: McLennan County Commissioners Court discusses reopening bars

The McLennan County Commissioners Court is discussing whether to reopen bars in accordance to Gov. Abbott’s announcement last week.

For the last few months, the reopening of other businesses at their designated capacity left bar owners and bartenders asking,”What about us?”

Well, they received a response from Governor Greg Abbott – who says they can open at 50 percent capacity on October 14th with a few conditions.

“It is time to open them up,” Governor Abbott said, referring to bars statewide.

Governor Abbott made the annoucement, giving county judges the option to opt in with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to allow bars to open.

This was pleasant news for Kendall Cockrell, the owner of Freight Bar in Waco.

He says his bar has been closed just as many months as its been operating since their grand opening in October last year.

“Governor Abbott’s announcement today was a pleasant first anniversary gift, and we’ve been open the last few weeks operating as a restaurant, which is not what we were built to be,” Cockrell said.

He says since the closure of bars statewide in July, it’s been a struggle – and he’s not alone.

“Clearly been frustrating. It’s been an up and down roller coaster for the last six months figuring out how to make it. How to survive,” said Paxton Dove, the owner of the Dancing Bear Pub.

The summer-long closures caused some of employees there to slip through the cracks.

“It’s six months, so long enough that people have to either stick to something else, unemployment ran out or whatever, while we’re waiting to get back to re-opening,” said Dove.

The Coronavirus hit very close to home for him and his business partner, both professionally and personally.

“Both of our dads were in the hospital in intensive care with COVID back in June and July, so we do still take it very seriously. But we also have an obligation to our business partners to make sure that we stay open,” Cockrell said.

In order to stay open, there are several restrictions they will have to keep in mind.

Bars must stop serving alcohol at 11:00 p.m., and employees and customers must wear face coverings except when seated at the bar to eat or drink.

Bar owners must keep their common areas free from loitering, and social distancing must be enforced. Also, dance floors must remain closed.

The TABC will enforce the protocols set by the state, and any failure to comply could result in a 30-day license suspension for the first offense, and a 60-day suspension for the next.