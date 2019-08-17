Battle of the Badges kicks off

The Waco Fire Department needs your help saving lives during this year’s Battle of the Badges.

The department took to Twitter to make the plea.

They are collecting blood donations for Carter BloodCare’s Donation Drive.

On Saturday, they collected outside Firehouse Subs for several hours and will continue to do so for the rest of the month.

Below is the schedule:

August 22: 1415 N 4th St. from 8am to 4pm

August 23: 1415 N 4th St. from 9am to 3pm

August 28, 29, 30: 7600 Imperial from 7am to 11am

Donors will also receive a 2019 Battle of the Badges T-shirt.