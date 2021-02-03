Battling COVID at largest state-run Juvenile Correctional Facility

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – Out of the five state-run juvenile justice facilities in Texas, the Mart facility has the highest COVID case count – with over 100 youth cases there.

The McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility has so far recorded 102 COVID cases among youth and 105 COVID cases among the staff.

Brian Sweany, with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, tells us in most instances when COVID cases increase in the facility, it’s a reflection of a community-wide spike. He says the number of cases they report should be put in proper context considering the facility’s fluid population.

“If we have 200 youth right now that are in our care in Mart, those are not the same 200 youth that have been there. That population has gone up. It’s gone down. Kids have come and gone,” Sweany told FOX44.

Sweany says so far this year, cases in Mart have been considerably low.

“In the last four weeks, we’ve had only two youth cases. And I think that shows the protocols that we’ve set on the outside of the campus have had a positive effect on what’s happening on the inside of the campus,” said Sweany.

Fighting COVID within the facilities has been a challenge, but they have taken steps to limit the spread of the virus.

Before December, employees filled out a questionnaire to screen for symptoms – but they had to make changes to this system. Now they conduct molecular testing for all employees who enter the facility.

“Every employee coming on to the campus, before they gain access, are given a test. Results take as little as 20 minutes, so they actually wait – and if they get the all clear, then they’re able to come in,” Sweany said.

Mandatory mask wearing, hand-washing stations, and limiting access to the facility remain top priorities – but their main task, Sweany says, is to remain vigilant.

“We cannot change any of these protocols and make sure that we’re taking it as seriously now as we did at the very beginning of the process,” he told us.