Baylor Athletics Announces 11 New Cases of COVID 19 Among Student Athletes

Baylor Athletics Press Release:
As Baylor Athletics continues to onboard student-athletes, the department will release a weekly report of both positive and negative COVID-19 tests.
Baylor Athletics COVID-19 Testing Update
As of July 6, 2020
- Positive cases = 25
- Active cases = 11
- Symptomatic cases = 7
- Asymptomatic cases = 4
- New cases since last week (6/29) = 11*
- Total number of cases being monitored = 12**
*New cases are from multiple sports and not all are currently in Waco.
**This number includes primary contacts and pending tests.
Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”
