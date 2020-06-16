Baylor Athletics Announces Three Positive COVID-19 Tests Among 59 Athletes

BAYLOR ATHLETICS Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor Athletics announced Tuesday, three of 59 tested student-athletes, all residing off campus when tested, are confirmed positive cases for COVID-19. Of those cases, one is symptomatic and two are asymptomatic. 

The impacted student-athletes have been placed in self-isolation. Contact tracing procedures are being coordinated by public health officials and support provided by the Baylor Athletics Infection Response Team following the department’s protective protocol and COVID-19 framework – “Re-United.” Other student-athletes identified as having potential direct exposure, have also been instructed to self-quarantine per public health recommendations and the department’s plan. 

The launch of the “Re-United” campaign outlines Baylor Athletics’ COVID-19 prevention and response framework, which includes current CDC guidelines for containing and stopping the virus’s spread.

The goal of the campaign is to educate student-athletes, coaches, and staff on ways to “Protect Yourself, and Care for Others.”

As Baylor Athletics continues to onboard student-athletes, the department will release a weekly report of both positive and negative COVID-19 tests. 

Baylor Athletics COVID-19 Testing Update

As of June 16, 2020

  • Positive cases = 3
  • Symptomatic = 1
  • Asymptomatic = 2
  • Negative Cases = 56

Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”

For more information please visit baylorbears.com/reunited.

