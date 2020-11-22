Baylor Basketball Head Coach Scott Drew tests positive for COVID-19

WACO, Texas – Scott Drew, Baylor’s Basketball Head Coach announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In the tweet he says “Following Friday’s team-wide testing, I was notified that I had tested positive for COVID-19.”

Coach Drew says he immediately began self-isolating and assisted with the necessary contact tracing.

Coach Drew says “I am asymptomatic at this time and will continue to monitor my health as advised by our health and wellness staff. The good news is the rest of our team tested negative on Friday (Nov. 20) and again today (Nov. 22) and this was our first positive test in the last 12 weeks, so we are on track to open the season Wednesday.”

He goes on to say “I’m fortunate to have associate head coach Jerome Tang, who has been by my side throughout our 18 years at Baylor, and he will serve as our interim head coach while I an unavailable. While it will be difficult watching from a distance, I know the team is in great hands with coach Tang and our entire staff. I look forward to returning to the sidelines as soon as I can do so safely.”