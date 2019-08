WACO, Texas – The Baylor Bears are back in town for school!

Move 2 BU, the move in event for Baylor, happened last week. Wednesday is when school is officially in session.

Students who left Waco for the summer are coming back to construction right in front of campus, so be sure to plan for a longer drive if you are passing through the area.

Grocery stores and businesses are also expected to be busy while students are buying dorm and school supplies.