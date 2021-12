On the eve of the Big 12 Football Championship, there are signs that Baylor is taking over the Metroplex.

Our FOX 44 Sports team found several billboards in Arlington and the surrounding area declaring it Bear country.

The Baylor Bears are taking on the OSU Cowboys in AT&T Stadium Saturday for the Big 12 Championship.

Tune in to FOX 44 at 6:30 p.m. Friday night for our special, The Road to Arlington: Green and Gold Dreams, as we look at Baylor’s championship run.