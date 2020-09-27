Baylor Beats Kansas in Dave Aranda’s Debut 47-14

WACO — Dave Aranda is the first full-time head football coach to win his Baylor debut since Chuck Reedy in 1993, after Baylor disposed of Kansas 47-14 Saturday night at McLane Stadium.

The Bears got a huge night from running back Trestan Ebner who accounted for four touchdowns including two kick returns for scores. Ebner becomes the first Baylor player to ever return two kicks for a touchdown in the same game.

Baylor will return to action next Saturday, October 3rd when they travel to West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers at 2:30pm

