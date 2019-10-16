Baylor celebrates Cyber Day by spreading awareness

WACO, Texas – Technology experts from companies such as Dell and Palo Alto Networks came to the Paul Foster Campus for Business and Innovation Wednesday to teach students about keeping their networks safe.

The panel focused on how to create a safer network both at home and in the workplace, as many of the students have chosen the technology and business fields.

“There are always incidents happening around cyber security, and certainly this is an opportunity for them to prepare themselves because they’re going to need to know this personally. How to protect their information. But as they go into the job market, the expectation is that they’re going to know the skills and information they’re entrusted with in the job market,” says Baylor Chief Information Security Officer Jon Allen.

With the use of the internet and cyber products continuing to rise, the regularity of cyber crimes is not likely to go down, the panel agreed. They even compared cyber crimes to bank robberies, citing that both are high risk and low reward, and both are still happening every day even with consequences.

Some students want to be the reason these stats go down.

“The number one thing I took was, you know, you have to lead the change from not just a security perspective, but from an innovation perspective. So moving forward, I think I just want to make sure that I am the leader for any sort of positive change to happen,” says Baylor senior Mario Arturo Lopez Martinez.

In terms of preparing for scams and fraud, experts say it is best to survey the situation fully before acting.

“If you look at scams or things like that, it’s always a sense of urgency. Trying to do something that just doesn’t seem right when you really slow down and think about it. So pause, don’t react immediately, and you’re going to be a lot more likely to protect yourself,” Allen says.

Baylor faculty hopes this event encourages students to take their cyber safety more seriously.