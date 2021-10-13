Baylor celebrating Homecoming events in-person

WACO, Texas – Baylor University has kicked off Homecoming with several in-person events compared to last year, when many things were virtual due to the pandemic.

Students on campus shared with FOX 44 what they are looking forward to now that events are back at 100 percent.

“I’m excited for the football game. We are going to kill BYU!,” one student said.

“There are a lot of aspects to really be excited about,” K.J. Burkley said. “Obviously, the bonfire is a huge tradition.”

Last year, many of these traditions did not happen – but this year, they are all back. Even with new additions.

Chairman Isabella Zgorzelski says they have been planning Homecoming for months, and she is excited to finally see things unfold.

“We had Dinner with the Livingstones, which is a newer event, but it was in the evening. We had it open for all undergraduate students to come enjoy some food, bring their dogs, and hear some live music,” Zgorzelski said.

Zgorzelski says they kicked off Monday with a Vertical Worship experience, and are already halfway through Homecoming Week.

The university did not have any events on Wednesday, but is gearing up for other events to take place.

The remainder of the week will have events such as a mass meeting, a bonfire, a pep rally and the football game.

“This is where we welcome the majority of our Baylor alumni home, and we are able to experience some of the really fun spirit with bonfires, and games and food,” Zgorzelski said. “Lots of things all over campus.”

Baylor University has the nation’s largest collegiate parade, and this did not happen last year due to the pandemic.

Zgorzelski says this year, they are back to where they were two years ago.

“Everything is just a little bit bigger this year, really more exciting. Everything that we’ve had we probably added, we’ve taken nothing away, though,” Zgorzelski said. “I’m overjoyed that we are able to do this in person. That is such a blessing, and I am so thankful for it.”

She says the University will follow safety protocols – masks are suggested, but not required.

To learn more about upcoming events, you can visit Baylor’s website.