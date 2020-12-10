Baylor Closes Football Facility Ahead of Oklahoma State Game

WACO — Baylor Football has shut their facility down just days before their scheduled season finale against Oklahoma State.

In a statement Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades said the Bears intend to try and play the Oklahoma game as scheduled on Saturday.

“At this time and in the interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we have temporarily closed our football facility and are taking all possible precautions,” Rhoades said in a statement. “Our focus remains on playing the scheduled game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on December 12.”

This game was originally scheduled to be played in early October before COVID-19 forced the game to be postponed to December 12th.