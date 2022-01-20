WACO, Texas – The Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty (BCHP) is providing solutions to end hunger around the world. BCHP is expanding their work to include initiatives aimed at addressing the criminal justice systems.

“A 2019 study showed that people who were formerly incarcerated were twice as likely to be food insecure as the general population,” says Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty Project Manager, Dr. Sara Dye.

Dr. Sara Dye says new partnerships will allow the organization to evaluate programs that are designed to reduce recidivism rates and aid formerly-incarcerated persons in reentry.

“We at the Baylor Collaborative 100 Poverty have a three pronged approach to our work that combines practice, policy, and research,” says Dr. Dye.

The goal of BCHP is to make a better community for everyone. They are looking for ways to help formerly incarcerated people reenter society, achieve economic success for themselves, and their families.

“That they affect not just the individuals directly involved, but society as a whole. There are economic impacts and there are other societal impacts of these issues,” says Dr. Dye.

Hunger is not a stand-alone issue. In the past two years thousands of people have faced food insecurity.

“And so I think that there are a lot of ways that the pandemic has impacted. The past has impacted these systems. The U.S. criminal justice systems, the food systems, and food and security,” says Dr. Dye.

Dr. Dye says anyone who is interested in the initiative can take a part.

“The best way is to look up these programs that we’re partnering with the One Heart Project and the Prison Entrepreneurship Program, and then get in touch with us,” says Dr. Dye.

Twitter/Instagram: @BaylorCoHP

Facebook: @BaylorCollaborativeonHungerandPoverty