Baylor Completes Hearing with NCAA Committee on Infractions

WACO — Baylor athletics completed a two-day virtual hearing with the NCAA committee on infractions on Tuesday.

This was the next step in the NCAA process after Baylor was cited for lack of institutional control in 2018 in the wake of the sexual assault scandal that led to the firing of Head Football Coach Art Briles.

Baylor released the following statement:

“Today, Baylor University completed a two-day virtual hearing with a seven-person panel of the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions. It is the next step in the NCAA process for Baylor. The University is bound by NCAA policies and procedures to maintain as confidential the details of the case until a decision is announced by the NCAA in the months ahead. However, we believe we were given a fair opportunity to present our positions, and as we move forward, we remain excited about the future of our football program.”