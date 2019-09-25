Baylor DPS upgrading campus security

WACO, Texas – Baylor University has nearly doubled the amount of cameras they have throughout the campus.

One of the Baylor Department of Public Safety’s most visible and impactful technical enhancements has been the camera surveillance system known as the “virtual fence,” consisting of a network of surveillance cameras extending around the perimeter of the campus.

Baylor DPS recently finished installing the cameras inside of the East Village Parking Facility, as well as the Dutton Avenue Parking Garage. They are currently working to add cameras inside the 8th Street, 5th Street, and Speight Avenue parking garages within the next two years.

All the parking garages have been equipped with LED lights providing proper lighting levels and enhancing the security camera clarity at night.

The parking garage security cameras are only one part of a comprehensive security camera system extending beyond parking garages to entrances and exits of multiple campus buildings and other exterior locations across Baylor.

Baylor DPS has also launched an extensive $2.5 million project to add electronic card access readers and locks to the exterior doors of campus buildings to help further secure the safety of students, faculty, and visitors.

DPS has completed the installation of electronic locks and card readers on 25 out of 37 buildings around campus, and the project will be completed within the next year.

The university says while electronic locks add a layer to security, it is also the responsibility of faculty, students and staff to uphold the integrity of the system.

Baylor DPS has also implemented new technology into the Baylor University Police Department to increase their response times and help them communicate faster in the event of an emergency.

Source: Baylor University