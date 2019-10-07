Baylor extends President Livingstone’s contract through 2024

WACO, Texas – Baylor University has completed a contract extension with President Linda A. Livingstone.

Board of Regents Chair Jerry K. Clements announced Dr. Livingstone began serving as Baylor’s 15th president on June 1, 2017, under a three-year contract. Her newly amended five-year contract will run through May 31, 2024, with the option for two automatic one-year extensions.

The contract extension for Dr. Livingstone follows last week’s announcements of new contract terms for Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack B. Rhoades IV and head football coach Matt Rhule.

Additional information on Dr. Livingstone can be found here.

Source: Baylor University