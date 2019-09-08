Baylor Fans Beat The Heat In Triple-Digit Temps

WACO, Texas. On Saturday, Baylor University faced off against UTSA for its second home game of the season. The game taking place as temperatures reached triple digits.

“Baylor is the best—we just love them so much,” says longtime fan, Diane Pace.

Pace attended a tailgate event and kept cool under a shaded tent.

” We are staying hydrated by water, ice, and Gatorade,” she says.

Waco Police say the “feel like” temperature near McLane stadium was 181 degrees Fahrenheit; similar to inside a toaster oven.

For neighbors, a Baylor home game means business.

Due to high demand, Christine Rodriguez and her mom charge spectators to park in their driveway. However, the high temps are driving business away.

” Slow crowd, slow support for Baylor,” says Rodriguez.

Experts say the next few days will be extremely hot. They are warning people to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.