Baylor fans eager to cheer on the Bears

WACO, Texas – It’s the day Baylor fans have been waiting for!

The Bears are taking on the Bulldogs Wednesday in the much anticipated 86th Annual Allstate Sugar Bowl.

As the Bears get cheered on in The Big Easy, fans in Central Texas are also showing their support.

“Obviously, Matt Rhule has brought a lot of great success to the program and we’re excited about him. So it’s an exciting time,” says Wesley Bryan, Baylor University Graduate.

Bryan is a Waco native who went to Baylor University for both undergraduate and graduate school. He thinks the Bears are taking the trophy home.

“I think we have a good shot to win, and I’m rooting for us. I’m obviously a little bias, but I think we got what it takes,” says Bryan.

He is just one of thousands of fans who bleed green and gold.

“We have five children. Four went to Baylor, and our youngest two played for Coach Rhule. And so, yeah, it’s been really fun to be a part of the team as parents, and we’ve loved it,” says Terry Ann Kelly, Baylor University Graduate.

For Jay and Terry Ann Kelly, Baylor University is a family affair. They both went to Baylor 34 years ago. Jay played football. They met, and the rest is history.

“I actually had graduated and was doing radio in town, morning drive radio, and we interviewed the Baylor Football Team and I saw him, and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve got to get me that man!’ And so anyways, we started dating and I married him. And he married me,” says Terry Ann.

They also have high hopes for the Bears.

“Of course we will win,” says Jay.

“They’ve gone through a whole lot, this group of boys. And our boys went through the bad and the good, and it’s really great to be in this time,” adds Terry Ann.

This is the 58th Sugar Bowl match up between teams ranked in the top 10. Kickoff is at 7:45 p.m.