WACO, Texas – The Baylor men and women’s basketball teams are in Kansas City this weekend for the Big 12 tournament. The women’s team left Thursday morning, and they did not do it alone.

Baylor fans showed up to the airport to send the women off.

Many members of the Tip Off Club showed up, and they said the women’s basketball team is a part of their family.

“It’s an extended part of our family, and the girls are very close to a lot of our members,” club president Dalbert Thiele said.

The Baylor Tipoff Club says it is one of the largest in the nation supporting women’s basketball.

“Just that they know we’re continually supporting them, and that even though they’re going to a tournament, there’ll be people from Baylor there supporting them just like every game.”

Cheri Schrader is a Baylor alumna and season ticket holder.

“I came to support the girls,” Schrader said. “I’ve been following them for 21 years, and I’ve been to many tournaments, big twelve tournaments, NCAA, and we’re so excited about this new team and twelve in a row for the big twelve champions. It’s just it’s just really exciting.”

She says between Baylor football and men and women’s basketball, the season has been so much fun.

Baylor fan Julie Long calls this the most exciting season yet.

“It’s been so rewarding to see how they’ve improved,” Long said. “I mean, they have really come together and improved, so it’s been great to watch them.”

She came to send them off today to make sure they know they’re supported.

“We need people to show their support and see them off,” Long said. “It’s important to know that they’re loved and that we support them and that Waco is behind them.”

Many of the fans want the team to know they have many supporters behind them.

The Baylor women’s team plays tomorrow at 1:30.