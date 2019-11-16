Baylor Football fans hopeful to remain undefeated against OU

WACO, Texas – Baylor fans are on fire and ready for their big match up on the national stage!

Fans say they are hoping the Bears can take down the OU Sooners on Saturday and remain undefeated.

There was a different type of energy for the fans walking across the bridge to McLane Stadium with ESPN’s College Game Day making its way to town.

“We’re ready to go. It’s buzzing our ear right now. We haven’t had a Game Day in years. So I think everyone’s really excited, and we’re ready to beat OU,” says Spencer Burress, a freshman at Baylor.

The Bears’ perfect record this year is adding the perfect touch to many seniors’ last year at Baylor.

“It’s awesome. This is something we’ve been talking about and wanting to have since we were freshmen and never been able to experience it until now, so it’s pretty cool,” says Kaiden Johnson, a Baylor senior.

“I’m a senior. Four years ago, I visited Baylor. College Game Day Baylor-OU, four years ago to this day. We’re back,” C.J. Lemanski adds.

“It’s safe to say this is one of the big reasons we wanted to come to Baylor, and it’s really fun to be able to get a chance to see it while we’re still here,” says Matthew Ocenasek.

The Bears have had their highs and lows over the last few seasons, but fans say this year they have earned the spotlight.

“We have been in the trenches, but now we’re out. We’re on top now. People have been sleeping on us for way too long,” says John Davis, a Baylor senior.

Though they are going against a strong Oklahoma University football team, Bear fans are predicting a Baylor win in on Saturday in Waco.

“They lost to Kansas State, and we beat Kansas State. But it’s definitely going to be a fight. I’m confident, though. They’re really good. I mean, OU, you really don’t see them lose twice in a season that often. But I feel like if anyone can do it, it’s us.” says Thomas Zlanzny.