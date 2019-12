WACO, Texas — The Baylor Football team was selected to the Allstate Sugar Bowl for the first time since 1956, on Sunday afternoon.

The Bears will face off against the Georgia Bulldogs at 7:45pm on Wednesday, January 1st at the Mercedes Benz Superdome.

The Bears are coming off a 30-23 Ovetime loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 Championship Game.

We will have more from the Bears as they gear up for the Bulldogs on Fox 44.