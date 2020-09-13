Baylor Football to host Houston September 19th

WACO, Texas – It’s going to be the first meeting between the Bears and UH in 25 years.

Baylor Football announced Saturday, it will host Houston next Saturday, Sept. 19, at McLane Stadium in the season opener for both programs. Baylor and Houston will play a future home-and-home series as part of the agreement.

Kickoff is set for 11 am CT and the game will be televised by FOX.

“We are excited to announce a matchup against Houston at McLane next Saturday,” Baylor Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades said. “Our administrative staff, coaches, and student-athletes have worked incredibly hard to prepare for this season, and deserve as many games as possible. UH and the city of Houston will always hold a special place in my families’ hearts. I want to thank Dr. Khator and Chris Pezman for working with us to make this happen in a very short time. We look forward to cheering alongside our loyal students and fans next Saturday.”

Baylor has not faced the Cougars since the final year of the Southwest Conference in 1995, but the two programs have squared off 28 times dating back to 1950. BU leads the all-time series 14-13-1, and won four of the last five meetings between 1991-95.

“Our student-athletes and staff are excited for this opportunity,” Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said. “I’m really happy for our players. I’ve known Coach Holgorsen for a long time and I know several coaches on his staff. I know they will be ready. I am grateful for our players to have this chance to compete and we look forward to facing a good Houston team.”

The contest with Houston replaces the postponed game with Louisiana Tech that was scheduled for Sept. 12. That game will not be rescheduled.

The Cougars posted a 4-8 record in 2019 led by first-year head coach Dana Holgorsen, who posted a 5-2 record against BU as West Virginia’s head coach between 2011-18.

UH was picked seventh in the 11-team American Athletic Conference’s 2020 preseason poll.

Baylor first-year head coach Aranda spent two years as linebacker coach at UH from 2002-03. Aranda and Holgorsen coached together at Texas Tech from 2000-01.

After the game with UH, Baylor opens Big 12 Conference play against Kansas on Sept. 26 at McLane Stadium. The future home-and-home agreement is contingent on completion of the Sept. 19 matchup.

All tickets and parking passes distributed for the originally scheduled game vs Louisiana Tech are valid for entry. Limited tickets are available for purchase at BaylorBears.com/tickets.

2020 BAYLOR FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 19 HOUSTON*

Sept. 26 KANSAS

Oct. 3 at West Virginia

Oct. 10 Open

Oct. 17 OKLAHOMA STATE

Oct. 24 at Texas

Oct. 31 TCU

Nov. 7 at Iowa State

Nov. 14 at Texas Tech

Nov. 21 Open

Nov. 28 K-STATE

Dec. 5 at Oklahoma

*Non-Conference opponent