Baylor grad named National Student Teacher of the Year

WACO, Texas- A Baylor graduate has been names National Student Teacher of the Year by Kappa Delta Pi, the international honor society in education, and the Association of Teacher Educators.

Lauren Hornbeak is earning the title of National Student Teacher of the Year for 2019.

The honor was quite the Baylor affair. Hornbeak did her student teaching at Waco’s Midway High School, where both her mentor teacher and intern supervisor were also Baylor graduates. That was only fitting for Hornbeak, who is a sixth-generation Baylor Bear and can trace her line back to an ancestor who graduated in 1873 at Independence. Both of her parents are Baylor graduates, and her grandfather, Billy Jack Hollis, BBA ’60, is in the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame. She says Baylor will always be her home.

“I chose to be a teacher, because I want to be a safe place for students to land when the rest of their world seems to be falling apart. I felt God calling me to the classroom, says Hornbeak.”

As part of the award, Hornbeak, now a first-year biology teacher at Cypress Creek High School in Houston, will speak at Kappa Delta Psi’s annual convention later this month.