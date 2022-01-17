WACO, Texas – Dr. Martin Luther King has a famous quote asking, “What are you doing for others?”



Across the country today, people are living up to this quote with acts of service on the day marking his birth.



Baylor University’s Mission and Public Life organization observes MLK Day as a “day on, not a day off”.



Due to COVID, the Community Service Senior Coordinator Doriann Beverly says they had to change their normal activities to something that would minimize a large gathering.



“We’re doing a collection drive thru option, and it allows us to collect items for some of our local non-profits: some that serve the homeless populations, some that work with children and some of them that work with animals,” Beverly said.



Socks, jackets, and pet food are some of the items that filled the boxes before being loaded unto the trailer.

Local hotels also donated towels, sheets, and toiletries.



“It’s a great day to give back to the community, do something little,” student Max Klenier said. “It doesn’t take much just to go to the store, and grab some toiletries, maybe a sweatshirt or two and give back to the Waco community as a whole.”



“I just brought a bunch of socks over and sock are generally a needed commodity especially with the weather we have been having it gets cold,” Anthropology professor Timothy Campbell said. “Putting on a clean pair of socks makes people feel better.”



The items collected will be cleaned, sorted, and distributed to the Animal Birth Control Clinic, Dobey Center, Mission Waco, Tennyson Middle School, Veterans One Stop and many more.



Three items or one adult coat counted for one hour of service for everyone who donated.



“It’s just important to give, we are all in pandemic right now, we are all in this together,” Beverly said. “Why not give if I have it? If I have it to give then I’m going to give.”



Baylor’s mission and public life says they will continue to collect donations through Wednesday.

For more information or to donate contact Doriann Beverly @CES@baylor.edu.