Baylor mourns death of student from COVID-19 complications

WACO, Texas – Baylor University is mourning the death of a student due to COVID-19 complications.

In a letter to students, Baylor President Linda Livingstone says Alicia Martinez was a 2020 graduate of the Diana Garland School of Social Work who has been battling COVID for several weeks.

“This is devastating news for Alicia’s family, friends, her cohort of social work classmates and faculty to whom she was very close and for our community at Baylor University. May all of us in the Baylor Family join together in prayer for Alicia’s family and all those who loved and cherished her as they mourn such a tragic loss. May we feel the grace of God through the prayers, thoughts and love from the hearts of those who care and share in this time of great sorrow,” said President Livingstone.

Alicia was a Waco native and graduate of Rapaport Academy, from which she earned her associate’s degree at the same time from McLennan Community College. She stayed in her hometown to attend Baylor and pursue her degrees in social work as a way to empower people and communities.

President Livingstone adds, “One of her faculty members, Mallory Herridge, described Alicia as the “heartbeat of our classroom.” She was indeed. Alicia was one of Baylor’s bright lights, glorifying God through her dedication to helping others through the social work profession. She was interning at Grassroots Community Development and had already proven herself to be a valuable member of the team. She also volunteered her time to serve with the children’s ministry at University Baptist Church. She was so full of hope and planned to graduate with her master’s degree in social work in May. This is such a sad day at Baylor. May all those who loved Alicia and grieve her passing find rest, comfort and peace in the love and hope of God.”