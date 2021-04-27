Baylor organization offering free caps and gowns to seniors

WACO, Texas – Students across the world are preparing for graduation right now – and while this can be a joyous occasion, it can also be a financial burden.

Baylor University Student Body President Sutton Houser says this is why the Grad Gown Project was started.

“Gowns can range from about $100 to $150,” Houser said. “So for a one-time wear, it is very expensive for people who are particularly tight on budgets.”

Houser says the initiative was in response to the needs of students, and this is a great way they can give back.

“Especially in a COVID year, with a lot of financial issues with individuals and their families, we want to be responsive to that,” Houser said.

This is the first year Student Government has done this project, and they were able to purchase the gowns.

“Within two days of marketing this program for students, all of our gowns were picked up!,” Houser said.

The organization purchased ten gowns as a trial – but with a great demand as the project continues each semester, this number will increase.

“It’s been so incredibly sweet to serve students in this way,” Houser said. “Students are very grateful for this opportunity.”

As a senior with graduation around the corner, Houser plans to give back yet again.

“I know that I will be donating my graduation gown and cap upon graduation to this program. To see how I can serve students behind me,” Houser said.

Houser wants this resource to continue for students on Baylor’s campus. If you are interested in donating to the Grad Gown Project, you can email him at sutton_houser1@baylor.edu.