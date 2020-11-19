Baylor Plans for Spring Semester with Changes to Classes and ‘Day of the Bear’ Event

WACO, Texas – As Baylor’s fall semester winds down, all eyes are on the future.

On Wednesday, the university’s staff – including Dr. Linda Livingstone and Dr. Nancy Brickhouse – discussed how they are going to tackle the spring semester.

The meeting comes as cases of COVID-19 rise across McLennan County, which is why more on-campus testing will be their first priority come January.

“We do anticipate that when we return in the spring, we will be managing a high number of cases,” said Baylor Provost Dr. Nancy Brickhouse.

To date, university leaders say the have given more than 50,000 COVID-19 tests on campus. In the new year, students will see the return of more in-person classes compared to hybrid.

“It’s a good idea. Many students are tired of the ‘over-Zoom’ classes,” said Freshman Caleb Parker.

Other students agreed, saying hybrid courses are “tedious.”

“It’s one of those things where you come in once a week, or every other day. I feel like it defeats the purpose of going to class,” senior McKenzie Pryor added.

Fall activities such as Dia Del Oso and SING will also see changes. During the meeting, faculty said Dia Del Oso may be moved from April to March and may be “more of a mental health day.” However, the idea is still in the planning stages.

Faculty added that the in-person May graduation is still occurring.