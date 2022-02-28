WACO, Texas – Baylor students, faculty, and staff gathered today to pray peace over Ukraine.

The university chaplain says any time a tragedy like this strikes, the university gathers and walks with those affected.

Some of the students who attended were from Ukraine, Including Maria Ivchenko.

“It’s very awful,” Ivchenko said. “We never expected something like this to happen. You never can be prepared for something like this to happen.”

Ivnchenko is a sophomore at Baylor. She moved to America five years ago from Ukraine. That is the last time she saw her family.

Ivchenko’s friend in Ukraine sent her a message saying “If you’d only know how scary it is right now. A few moments ago two explosions were nearby. These five days are like a whole year.” She responded with, “I am with you. I am praying. Please hold on. Don’t give up.”

She hears the same from all her friends. Russians shot and killed her friend’s brother as he went to the grocery store.

She can’t go home, she can’t be with her family, she says all she can do is pray.

“I’m praying for them all the time,” Ivchenko said. “It’s very hard not to pray. It’s hard to do anything else. It’s just praying and hoping that god will answer prayers.”

Her family and friends are incredibly optimistic, and that inspires her.

“My friends, my family, they would text me that if not God, they would not be there. God plays on our side because God is fighting for us.”

She is grateful for the kindness the community has shown her.

“It’s so amazing,” Ivchenko said. “It definitely lifts you up and encourages you to keep on praying. And also that I know that other people are praying that I’m not alone.”

University Chaplain Burt Burelson says when there is a tragedy, Baylor tries to figure out who is from the area and what they can do to help.

“We’re doing our best to come up and walk with them, and one of the things we wanted them to be able to say is the Baylor community cared enough to have a time of prayer for my country,” Burelson said.