Baylor Prepares For Fall Semester As COVID-19 Cases Spike

WACO, Texas – It was a busy Tuesday morning, as hundreds moved into their new Baylor dorms.

The school year begins as the number of active COVID-19 cases nears 2,000 in McLennan County.

Baylor staff says they are taking precautions to prevent this number from rising.

“We are doing social distancing in the classroom. Students will be in a blended model – some hybrid classes, some face-to-face classes,” said University President Dr. Linda Livingstone.

For additional space, Baylor built tents to use as classroom and as dining areas.

In case a student tests positive, the university is asking students to sign releases beforehand to give family access to medical records.

“So that if they do test positive, we can work with the students and their families to ensure they get the support academically and medically that they need,” said Livingstone.

Parents and students say worrying about the virus isn’t a top priority.

“Not too many fears, just basic stuff. If something happens and my family isn’t here, I will have to take care of it,” said freshman Garrison Garza.

“You gotta go on with life and proceed with caution,” added Kristin Sarlls, a parent.

Since the summer began in June, there have been 110 cases of Baylor-related cases of COVID-19.