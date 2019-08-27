Baylor president releases statement on human sexuality

WACO, Texas – Baylor President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone released a statement to the public Tuesday on the topic of human sexuality.

Livingstone says Baylor welcomes all students into a safe and supportive environment in which to discuss and learn about a variety of issues, including those of human sexuality. She says the university affirms the biblical understanding of sexuality as a gift from God.

The statement says:

“Christian churches across the ages and around the world have affirmed purity in singleness and fidelity in marriage between a man and a woman as the biblical norm. Temptations to deviate from this norm include both heterosexual sex outside of marriage and homosexual behavior. It is thus expected that Baylor students will not participate in advocacy groups which promote understandings of sexuality that are contrary to biblical teaching.” – Baylor President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone

Livingstone goes on to say the university encourages students struggling with these issues to avail themselves of opportunities for serious, confidential discussion and support through the Spiritual Life Office (254)-710-3517 or through the Baylor University Counseling Center (254)-710-2467.

Source: Baylor University