The tensions on the Russia, Ukraine border are at an all time high.

No one is certain whether or not Russian President Vladimir Putin, will invade the country of Ukraine.

Earlier today, FOX 44’s Adam Hooper spoke with Professor Sergiy Kudelia, who teaches political science at Baylor University about the decades long set of issues that got us to this point.

But a lot of the news reporting lacks how we got here, what caused us to get to this boiling point in the first place.

“The relationship between Russia and Ukraine has been difficult since the collapse of the soviet union. Primarily because Russia for a long time would not recognize the territorial integrity of Ukraine and some of the territories that Ukraine had after the collapse of the Soviet Union that were claimed by Russia as well” says Baylor Political Science Professor Kudelia.

“Specifically, Crimean Peninsula in the blacks. And in 2014, 88 years ago, or about eight years ago, right after the revolution in Kiev, when Ukraine was very weak as a state, the president fled, the new authorities came into power. Russia used this moment of weakness in Ukraine in order to annex part of its territory, specifically Crimea, and invade other parts of Ukrainian territory in the east.”

Professor Kudelia has so many interesting points to make about the drama that lead to today.

For our full interview, you can watch this video below.