Baylor professor to receive International Award for Desert Research

WACO, Texas – A Baylor University professor is expected to receive an international award for his study on the history of wind activity.

Steven L. Forman, PH.d. is a professor of geosciences and director of the Geoluminescence Dating Research Laboratory at Baylor University. He will receive the international Farouk El-Baz Award for Desert Research from the Geological Society of America, becoming only the 21st scientist to receive the award.

The GSA will present Forman with the award during the organization’s meeting on September 23 in Phoenix, Arizona.

This award is given annually to a scientist in recognition of an outstanding body of work in the field of desert research, and to encourage young scientists to strive for excellence in desert research.

Renowned space scientist and geologist Farouk El-Baz, Ph.D., contributed the initial endowment for the award.

Forman will receive the award for his research deciphering the history of eolian (wind) activity, including dune movement and lake level changes in North and South America, China, Russia and Africa – which are bellwethers of climate change.

The award focuses on warm deserts rather than polar deserts, since desert landforms have not received as much attention by geologists as other types of landforms.

Source: Baylor University