Baylor releases new schedule as the Big 12 announces it will play football in 2020

The Big 12 Board of Directors have decided to move forward with the fall sports’ season, according to a post on the conference’s website.

At the same time, Baylor University released a new football schedule.

The Bears will will start conference play on September 26th against Kansas at home. The team will follow a “9+1” scheduling model.

In the Big12 post, Board of Directors Chairman and TCU Chancellor Victor Boschini says the health and well-being of the student-athletes is guiding all decisions and that they are relying on the advice and counsel of top medical experts to determine the viability of available options.

Our student-athletes want to compete, and it is the Board’s collective opinion that sports can be conducted safely and in concert with the best interests of their well-being.” Victor Boschini, Big12 Board of Directors Chairman

Big 12 members have committed to enhanced COVID-19 testing that includes three tests per week in “high contact” sports, like Football, Volleyball and Soccer.

Additionally, return to play protocols after positive occurrences will include an EKG, troponin blood test, echocardiogram, and cardiac MRI. Non-conference football opponents must also adhere to COVID-19 testing protocols that conform to Big 12 standards during the week leading up to competition.

On Tuesday, the Big 10 and PAC 12 conferences both postponed fall sports until the beginning of 2021.