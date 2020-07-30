Baylor Releases Statement Regarding Their Canceled Football Season Opener with Ole Miss

WACO — The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday that it was going to a conference-only 10-game schedule for football this fall, effectively canceling Baylor Football’s 2020 season opener with Ole Miss.

A Baylor Athletics spokesperson released the following statement in response this evening:

“We are aware of the SEC’s decision to play a conference-only schedule. We will continue to evaluate all potential scheduling options in coordination with the Big 12.”

Thursday the Big 12 also canceled their virtual Media Day, that was slated for Monday August 3rd.