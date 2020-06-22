LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Baylor Athletics Reports 8 Total Cases of COVID-19 Out of 109 Total Tests

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

As Baylor Athletics continues to onboard student-athletes, the department will release a weekly report of both positive and negative COVID-19 tests. 

Baylor Athletics COVID-19 Testing Update

As of June 22, 2020

  • Positive cases = 8
  • Symptomatic = 4
  • Asymptomatic = 4
  • Negative Cases = 101

* – Please note these numbers are cumulative from week to week.

Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”

For more information please visit baylorbears.com/reunited.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44