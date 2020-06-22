Baylor Athletics Reports 8 Total Cases of COVID-19 Out of 109 Total Tests

Baylor Athletics Press Release:
As Baylor Athletics continues to onboard student-athletes, the department will release a weekly report of both positive and negative COVID-19 tests.
Baylor Athletics COVID-19 Testing Update
As of June 22, 2020
- Positive cases = 8
- Symptomatic = 4
- Asymptomatic = 4
- Negative Cases = 101
* – Please note these numbers are cumulative from week to week.
Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”
For more information please visit baylorbears.com/reunited.