Baylor Athletics Reports 8 Total Cases of COVID-19 Out of 109 Total Tests

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

As Baylor Athletics continues to onboard student-athletes, the department will release a weekly report of both positive and negative COVID-19 tests.

Baylor Athletics COVID-19 Testing Update

As of June 22, 2020

Positive cases = 8

Symptomatic = 4

Asymptomatic = 4

Negative Cases = 101

* – Please note these numbers are cumulative from week to week.

Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”

For more information please visit baylorbears.com/reunited.