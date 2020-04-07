Baylor scientist speaks at WHO event

WACO, Texas – Baylor University Environmental Scientist Benjamin Ryan spoke Tuesday during a webinar on pandemics put on by the World Health Organization and the United Nations.

Dr. Ryan introduced a scorecard system which can support and strengthen planning and coordination among disaster managers and health workers.

FOX44 News spoke to Dr. Ryan before the webinar about how the scorecard system could be used right now.

“So for the current situation, I think scorecard would really provide a pathway for us to look into how resilient our healthcare system is. To inform when we can look into, potentially look at when we can reducing some of our protective measures that we currently have in place,: says Dr. Ryan.

Dr. Ryan says he thinks the world has handled the COVID-19 pandemic well, but says there is always something that can be learned and improved upon.