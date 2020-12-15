Baylor Scott and White Temple to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Tuesday

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – The first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived to the Lone Star State earlier Monday morning. The delivery comes as the nation’s pandemic deaths exceeds 300,000.

“It’s really exciting. Vaccines have changed our lives,” said Kelly Crane, of the McLennan County Health District.

Nearly 20,000 doses of the treatment were delivered to hospitals in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio and Houston.

Baylor Scott and White in Temple is expected to receive its shipment on Tuesday.

As other hospitals hammer out its distribution plans, health care workers and patients in long term care facilities will be first in line to receive the vaccine.

The Pfizer rollout is one of the biggest vaccination efforts in the country’s history.

“There’s nothing particular in this vaccine that’s in any other vaccine. This is a technology that does not use the live virus, so that’s what I hope is very comforting for people,” Crane added.

Experts say the vaccine contains a protein which mimics the virus that causes immunity.

As for side effects, in an interview via Zoom, Crane said there are no unusual side effects. The common side effects are fever and sore arms, which are common with most vaccinations.

Health officials believe the treatment will help the country regain normalcy.

On Tuesday, 19 health care facilities in Texas will receive 75,075 doses of the vaccine – and additional shipments will be delivered later in the week.