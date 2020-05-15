Baylor Scott & White Health COVID-19 Safe Care Plan

CENTRAL TEXAS – With some restrictions lifted in Central Texas, area Baylor Scott and White Health hospitals are making sure they have a plan to ease parents’ concerns.

“It’s our top priority to make sure that we are keeping our patients, families, providers and staff safe during this pandemic,” said Dr. Rebecca Elizabeth Freeman, Pediatrics at McLane Children’s Hospital. “So we’ve implemented a lot of changes in the way that we normally do things to make sure that we can ensure everyone’s safety during this delicate time.”

Though virtual visits are still an option for parents, McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple is enacting what the Health System calls their “Safe Care Plan” to keep both patients and team members safe.

It all starts before you enter the building.

“There are screenings at the door, doing temperature screenings, providing masks for patients and families,” said Dr. Freeman.

Once inside, every person must wear a mask covering the nose and mouth.

“It’s to protect themselves and protect other people, too. If we’ve been exposed to anything, we don’t know. And so, we just want to make sure we are doing our part to keep everyone safe,” added Dr. Freeman.

This means also limiting the number of visitors per patient.

“Just to try and keep numbers down, and it allows us to adhere to those social distancing guidelines that we are trying to accommodate,” said Dr. Freeman. “Instead of waiting in a waiting room after check in, patients are being sent straight to a room and then getting their vital signs and everything done there.”

Along with in-person services, virtual care is also available.

“Things that are fairly simple with a quick physical exam where I don’t need to do a full physical exam. It’s very easy to do those visits virtually,” said Dr. Freeman.

All to ensure you continue to take care of yourself and your loved ones without concerns.

“We just want to provide everybody the safest environment that we can, but also keeping them safe from a health maintenance standpoint. Not just from Coronavirus, but just keeping our pediatric patients safe,” said Dr. Freeman.

To learn more about the Baylor Scott and White Health’s “Safe Care Plan,” you can click HERE.