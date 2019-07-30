Baylor Scott & White recognized by U.S. News & World Report

Baylor Scott & White is being recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the most awarded not-for-profit healthcare system in Texas two years in a row.



“This recognition is a direct reflection of our team members’ commitments to making healthcare better for those we serve,” said Jim Hinton, CEO of Baylor Scott & White Health. “We are honored to once again be included on this prestigious list; but most importantly, we remain laser-focused in our work to consistently deliver high-value, affordable care with an exceptional experience.”



Now in its 30th year, the list helps patients and caregivers find the best medical centers for themselves and their families by scoring hospitals based on several factors, including survival, patient safety, nurse staffing and more. Hospitals are ranked nationally in specialties from cancer to urology and rated in common procedures and conditions, such as heart bypass surgery, hip and knee replacement and COPD. Hospitals are also ranked regionally within states and major metro areas.

For the 2019-20 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. In 16 specialty areas, 165 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty, including two Baylor Scott & White medical centers. Four of the system’s hospitals are also recognized as “High Performing” in at least one specialty, meaning they are among the top 10% in the nation.

· Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – Plano is ranked #27 in the nation for Cardiology & Heart Surgery.

· Baylor University Medical Center is ranked #45 nationally in Gynecology. High performing medical specialties recognized as being in the top 10% in the nation include Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Nephrology and Orthopedics.

· Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple is recognized as High Performing and among the top 10% in the nation for two specialties: Nephrology and Pulmonology & Lung Surgery.

· Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Plano is named High Performing and among the top 10% in the nation in both Gastroenterology & GI Surgery and Pulmonology & Lung Surgery.

· Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation – Dallas earned a High Performing rating and is among the top 10% in the nation for Rehabilitation.

In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognizes hospitals that excel across multiple areas of care including specialty and common procedures and conditions. This year, U.S. News ranked Baylor Scott & White’s flagship academic medical centers in Dallas and Temple among the top ten in the state: Baylor University Medical Center was ranked #4 in Texas and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple was ranked #7 in Texas. In the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, Baylor University Medical Center is ranked #2 and Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center – Fort Worth is ranked #5.