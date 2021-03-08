Baylor staff member makes big impact in Waco community

WACO, Texas – Dr. Mia Moody-Ramirez is a woman making history on the campus of Baylor and in the Waco community.

Women’s History Month is celebrated annually in March, highlighting the contribution of women in history and society, with one day set aside as International Women’s Day.

Dr. Mia Moody-Ramirez is making an impact and empowers other women to do the same.

“I would tell her to set your goals and strive to reach them. Don’t be afraid to break the glass ceiling,” Moody- Ramirez said.

Breaking the glass ceiling is what Dr. Moody-Ramirez has done, along with many other women in U.S. history.

But what makes March’s celebration of women’s history so important?

“Because women make an important contribution to the society, but they are not always recognized for the contributions that they make,” Moody-Ramirez said.

With International Women’s Day celebrated one day all over the world, she says highlighting this day for women is significant.

“Women touch our lives in all aspects, and it’s just wonderful to have this day set aside to acknowledge that,” Moody-Ramirez said.

Women’s History Month has been observed annually since 1987, reflecting the daily impact women make – and Moody- Ramirez has made quite the impact herself.

“I was actually the first African-American woman to become the chair of a department at Baylor,” Moody-Ramirez said. So that was a huge deal and very important in my life, just to know that people felt that I was competent enough to hold that position and be appointed chair.”

Starting as a graduate student, she has over 20 years experience in the Baylor’s Journalism, Public Relations and New Media Department, and she is proud of her journey.

“I wouldn’t change anything,” Moody-Ramirez said. “I am glad that it has been gradual. With each step, I have been given more responsibility. I feel like that has helped prepare me for the position.”

In addition to her impact on campus, she is very involved in the Waco community. She is an author, speaker, and Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. member – but above all else, she is proud to be a parent.

“I would say being a mother is probably the most important role,” Moody-Ramirez says.

With many roles, achievements, and awards to show for it, Dr. Moody-Ramirez is grateful to be a woman making history herself – and she says it doesn’t stop there.

“If we look around, and we don’t see anyone who looks like us, then we are not going to aspire to be in those positions,” Moody- Ramirez said.

To all the women on International Women’s Day, she leaves you with a word of encouragement:

“If I can do it, you can too,” Moody-Ramirez says.