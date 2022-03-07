WACO, Texas – The Ukraine-Russia war has directly affected many. That includes people here in Central Texas.

Julia Ash is a freshman at Baylor. She was adopted from Ukraine by an American family in 2017.

She says she doesn’t want people to ignore what’s going on in Ukraine. She wants people to keep talking about it and sharing the news.

She remembers the exact moment the news broke about what was happening in her country.

“All of a sudden my phone started blowing up around 11:00 on Wednesday night of the 23rd of February, and I started scrolling through social media, and I kept seeing all these videos of the capital burning and other cities burning,” Ash said. “I was just devastated. I went to my friends and I was just crying. I couldn’t do anything, so we just sat in the corner and prayed for a while.”

Her biological family is still in Ukraine, and she says she has lost communication with them.

“The last time I talked to my mom was March first, I believe,” Ash said. “And then I saw some pictures on social media of my town bombed and some of the places I grew up in and some of the places to go to as a kid were destroyed completely. And then after that, I wasn’t able to talk to my mom. She didn’t respond to me.”

She also has friends in Ukraine who are actively fighting.

“They’re telling me that they’re hiding in bunkers and basements, and it’s been very scary,” Ash said.

All of this has been on her mind constantly since it started, and she says it’s hard to focus on school. But, her professors are understanding.

The hardest part for her is being here and only being able to do so much.

“I can’t be there with them, encouraging them, maybe going through the same thing they’re going through, I can’t be present in the same place with them,” Ash said.

She says the people of Ukraine are probably the bravest people she’s ever seen.

“No matter how scary, no matter how tough it is, Ukrainians always fight,” Ash said.

Her message to Ukraine right now is that the world stands with them and she knows they will win no matter what.

“I just believe in Ukraine,” Ash said.

She says her people in Waco have walked alongside her and supported her more than she even expected.