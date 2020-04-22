Baylor student quarantines in COVID-19 epicenter

New York City is one of the hardest hit areas with the Coronavirus, and for those calling the Big Apple home, it can be challenging to go through everyday life.

Emma Ruth Bakke had her life after graduation all mapped out. Then the virus hit – not only canceling those plans, but forcing her to live in the epicenter of this pandemic.

“I have no plan now. I have no structure. It’s really, really hard to deal with that everyday. Not knowing what the next step is going to be,” said Bakke.

Bakke is graduating in May from Baylor University in Film and Digital Media. She has been living in New York City through Baylor’s Film in New York program since January 11th.

“I live on Long Island City. On the border of Long Island and Queens. So I’m in the epicenter of the epicenter. It’s worse in this area,” said Bakke.

She says the pandemic has affected her as a student – trying to determine where to go or what to do next.

“I feel that everyone thinks that we have more time now because we are stuck. But now I feel like I’ve had so much time taken away,” she said.

Time that she had planned out for loved ones.

“I felt like I had time to see family, see friends, take a breath after college, and then find a job and get into the career flow. That stability is kind of gone,” added Bakke.

As a student living in one of the greatest cities in the world, she says her everyday life has changed.

“I really want to talk to the person that has purposely walked across the street and switched sides of the road because I’m walking. I want to talk to them. And I know they probably want to talk to me, but we are so afraid of each other because we don’t want to get sick. It’s just like, the weirdest contrast of ideas is, ‘I’m afraid of you,’ but I also miss human interaction,” said Bakke.

Though she can’t experience everything New York City has to offer right now, she’s hopeful for the future.

“I’m just trying to stay positive and tell myself that I will have these opportunities again,” she said.

Emma Ruth says she’s sad to not be participating in the end of year activities for the Baylor Class of 2020, and hopes she can reunite with her classmates once again.

For now, she says she will continue to apply for jobs and continue to stay safe.