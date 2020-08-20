Baylor students could face suspension or expulsion if they fail to comply with COVID-19 policies

WACO,Texas- Baylor University students could be suspended or expelled for violating COVID requirements.

Students who fail to comply with Baylor’s policies and/or local and state resolutions and Executive Orders related to COVID-19, which include off-campus social gatherings in excess of 10 people, may face significant consequences that include suspension or expulsion from the University, as well as interim measures that may include restricting access to the campus.

Baylor University says they have extensively planned and prepared for the arrival of students this fall with the goal of providing a safe and healthy on-campus educational experience in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In support of this goal, the University has adopted various COVID-19 policies that students must follow, including the wearing of face coverings and complying with periodic COVID-19 testing throughout the semester.