Baylor students prepping for big basketball game

WACO, Texas – The Baylor Men’s Basketball team is set to take on Gonzaga Monday night for the National Championship spot, and McLane Stadium is hosting a watch party.

As the game approaches, many students are expressing their excitement to see the Bears fight for the championship title. Carson Craft says she grew up being a Baylor fan, and to see them have success makes her proud.

“I am going to McLane to watch my friends cheer, and dance on the dance team,” Craft said.

Dancing will not be the only activity at McLane. The game will be aired over the big screen in the end zone, and doors open at 7:00 p.m.

“I am so excited. It’s been a long time since we have been in the championship,” says student Brady Lewis said. “I am looking forward to it.”

During the party, students will have the opportunity to roam around the stadium – but must wear masks and maintain social distance.

The Baylor Student Activity Instagram announced they will be giving out free Pizza Hut to the first 1,000 students – and Raising Canes, Pops Lemonade, and Guess Family Barbecue to the first 150.

Student Saphiana Zamora says her grandparents are also excited about the game.

“Now that it’s happening, it’s kind of like, ‘Wow, we are actually making history,'” Zamora said. “So it’s pretty cool.”

History indeed. This is the Bears’ first Final Four appearance since 1950.