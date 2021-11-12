Baylor students raise money for two charities

WACO, Texas – On Friday, fans watched Baylor Bear Judge Joy pick who she thought was going to win the game on Saturday. Of course, she knocked down the OU helmet and chose Baylor.

The chili cookoff and bed races were put on by Baylor students – all to raise money for the Make a Wish Foundation and CoHOPE.

Students made the chili and participated in the races – but the events were open to anyone, and people of all ages attended.

Make a Wish serves children with critical illnesses.

“Children that are going through difficult situations and circumstances, to give them that small moment or memory of hope for them to experience something in their hard times,” student Rylie York said.

The last time they held this event in 2019, York says they raised about $76,000. This year, they have already raised $30,000.

“When you combine that service, and the opportunity to be with one another, is a special experience,” York said.

CoHOPE is an organization started in 2016 after one of the men of Alpha Tau Omega passed away.

“He loved going over to Costa Rica with his family and doing soccer camps and helping kids,” says ATO chaplain Ryan Boren.

The money goes toward education and camps for kids in Costa Rica.

“It just means so much to be able to see everyone out here having a great time and raising money for such a good cause,” Boren said.

The bed race involves hospital beds welded with handle bars lined with hay.

One of the event planners, Ashleigh Norman, said this is about the 16th year they have done this.