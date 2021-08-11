Baylor students react to NCAA decision regarding sexual assault investigation

WACO, Texas — Baylor University received it’s decision from the NCAA today regarding the almost five year investigation involving the Baylor Football Team and sexual assault allegations.

The school received a $5,000 fine and four years on a probationary period, but some students don’t believe that’s enough for what happened.

“I think it’s definitely a big issue,” Junior Jake Dunbar said. “I mean someone like me I have a younger sister so that’s something that’s really on my mind. And I think that’s a really big deal.”

As many students are still enjoying their summer break and have not yet learned of the details surrounding the decision, those who are aware are in line with Dunbar’s beliefs.

“It’s always better to have more of an investigation than no investigation at all,” University student Wyatt told Fox 44 News.

Now that the school has addressed the NCAA’S decision, President Dr. Linda Livingstone says the school has changed since that time and she is proud of how they are handling the situation.

“We’ve taken many significant steps to ensure a safe, healthy, and supportive and compliant campus community for our students, faculty, and staff,” she said. “We believe the university’s swift and wide ranging response demonstrates it’s dedication to functioning with integrity, fostering a culture of compliance and a commitment to institutional control.”

The students Fox 44 News heard from believe sexual assault has become a hot topic on college campuses across the country, including false allegations.

“I think there’s a lot that we might not be told in the issue,” another University student, Josh, said. “And then it did come out…. Well any situation where sexual assault occurs it’s not okay and you should be punished to the full sentence. There were issues figuring out what was true and what was not.”