WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- In the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde that left the nation in shock.

The Baylor University Spiritual Center organized a community prayer for the Uvalde victims, earlier Friday afternoon.

“We do in part of what we’re doing there is it’s holding with our fellow texans and the citizens and people who are really hurting,” says Baylor University Chaplain Burt Burleson.

Emma Minor, a Baylor graduate who attended the prayer on Friday says the tragic news has brought up so many emotions.

“A lot of us definitely have a right to be angry because it doesn’t make any sense that your life would be at risk when you send your child to school or when you go into a grocery store,” Baylor graduate, Emma Minor.

As the nation heals the Baylor University Spiritual Center took time to honor the names of the 19 children and 2 teachers who were killed.

“Tragic event seems to be prompting kind of righteous anger even as we’re also so very sad for for these families,” says Burleson.

“And I think in the middle of all that anger, which can be really important for creating a change, there also needs to be some kind of silence and reflection on how the families are feeling,” says Minor.

The spiritual center hopes that by having the community prayer it will help students and faculty cope.

“Really one piece of a much longer process of caring for a community and thinking about ways that we can help those who are mourning,” says Rev Erin Moniz.