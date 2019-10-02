Baylor University hosts 10th annual Food and Poverty Summit

WACO, Texas – Solving hunger and poverty. This is the goal of the tenth annual Together at the Table: Hunger and Poverty Summit hosted by Baylor University.

The three-day event brings together hundreds of people from across the country.

In September, the USDA said food insecurity has dropped for the first time below pre-recession levels, and this summit aims to continue this work – not just in Central Texas, but also across the nation.

“Now we still have a long way to go. We still have four million Texans that need access to food to live an active, healthy lifestyle, so we still have a huge problem,” says Jeremy Everett, Executive Director for Baylor Collaborative of Hunger and Poverty.

The U.S. Census says Waco has 26.8 percent of people living in poverty. This is nearly double the amount in the entire state.

“Ultimately, what we want to do is we want to bring out justice for the poor. We want people to be able to have gainful employment so that they can provide food for their own families and not be dependent on any extra sources. But until that day, we want to make sure that kids have access to school nutrition programs. We want to make sure our seniors are signed up for Meals on Wheels programs. We want to make sure we have good and strong policy and research,” Everett says.

This is why 350 people from all over the country are getting together in Central Texas.

“Ten years ago, one of the things that inspired this event was that we knew that one organization, one university, one sector, couldn’t end hunger by itself. And the only way that we could end it is to get everybody working together,” Everett says.

Organizers call the results of this summit “outstanding.”

“We’ve seen an increase of over 400 million breakfasts for Texas kids. We’ve seen an increase of billions of dollars worth of resources going into hungry families’ pockets, job creation. So a lot of that happens when people come here, and they learn from each other,” Everett says.

The summit continues until Friday, where those participating will get a chance to visit non-profits in Waco who are working to end hunger and poverty.