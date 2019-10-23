Baylor University professor among winning team for $100 million Department of Energy grant

WACO, Texas – A Baylor University professor is among the winning team for a $100 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Statistical Sciences professor Amanda Hering is part of a national alliance for water innovation to transform the U.S. water system through desalination.

The team’s goal is to enable the manufacturing of energy-efficient desalination technologies in the United States at a lower cost and reduce environmental impact for 90 percent of non-traditional water sources within the next ten years.

