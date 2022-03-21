WACO, Texas – Baylor University’s Dr. Pepper Hour tradition which started in 1953 is making its way around high schools in Texas right now before heading to Colorado.

The eight week tour stopped at Vanguard College Preparatory School Monday, which is the first of 32 high schools.

“You get an idea about what the college is like and you might want to go there one day,” student Will Lindsey said.



The Spring tour allows students to experience one of Baylor’s traditions and speak with admissions counselors as prospective candidates.



Admissions Counselor Kailee Coward is excited to speak with students locally and around the world.

“We really are just wanting them to take part in one of our most beloved traditions and really just see what all Baylor has to offer,” Coward said. “Get their questions answered and really figure out if it would be a great home for them.”



Due to the weather, the Dr.Pepper Hour event took place inside while the truck and trailer sat outside. However, that did not stop the crowd.



Seventh through twelfth grade students poured into the room eager to learn about the university and enjoy a Dr. Pepper float.



Vanguard student Vamika Gautam has already made the decision to attend Baylor.



“I have a sibling who goes there, and I’ve grown to know Baylor’s campus and the environment through her. And it’s very welcoming and it has a really good pre-med program too,” Gautam said. “It has amazing resources. I feel like Baylor is the right choice for me.”

The tour will make another local stop at McLennan Community College Tuesday, March 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. before heading to other cities around Texas.



While some vanguard students are not ready to make a college decision, they did enjoy the sweet treat.



“I think they are really good!,” student Henry Whitt said.



For more information on the Dr.Pepper Hour Spring tour and the high schools it will stop at visit the website.